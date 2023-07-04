UK press watchdog slams tabloid column on Meghan Markle as ‘humiliating’ and ‘degrading’

A British press watchdog has slammed a column about Meghan Markle that was published in The Sun in December last year. The tabloid column written by TV personality Jeremy Clarkson included, among other things, a fantasy about the Duchess of Sussex being pelted with feces as she was paraded naked on streets. Apart from this, Clarkson also wrote that he hated Meghan ‘on a cellular level’ and that Prince Harry was turned into a ‘warrior of woke’ by making ‘vivid bedroom promises’ and that she controlled him like a ‘sock puppet’.

The Sun failed to meet press standards

Edward Faulks, chairman of the Independent Press Standards Organisation termed Jeremy Clarkson’s column ‘humiliating’ and ‘degrading’ towards Meghan Markle. "The imagery employed by the columnist in this article was humiliating and degrading toward the duchess," said Faulks. "IPSO's purpose is to protect the public and freedom of expression by upholding high editorial standards. In this case, The Sun failed to meet these standards,” he said.

The organization also found several "pejorative and prejudicial" references to Meghan's sex which broke its editors' code. "Stereotypes about women using their sexuality to exert influence … implied that it was the duchess's sexuality − rather than any other attribute or accomplishment − which was the source of her power," the report read.

While Jeremy Clarkson’s column faced widespread criticism, his own daughter too blasted his article on her Instagram space. "I stand against everything that my dad wrote about Meghan Markle and I remain standing in support of those that are targeted with online hatred," wrote Emily Clarkson on the social media platform.

Meghan Markle receives front-page apology for ‘sexist’ Jeremy Clarkson article

On Saturday, July 1st, Meghan Markle received a front-page apology from The Sun, nearly six months after it pulled down the problematic article written by Clarkson from its website and archives. The apology came after the IPSO issued its findings and termed the tabloid column ‘sexist’ and humiliating’. As per Deadline, The Sun mentioned in its apology that "with free expression comes responsibility," and then added that it has a "proud history of campaigning for women.”

ALSO READ: Mari Selvaraj gets THIS expensive gift worth over 40 lakh from Udhayanidhi Stalin post Maamannan success