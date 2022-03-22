Ukrainian President thanks Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher for raising millions for refugees

Following Mila Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher raised nearly USD 35 Million in donations for the Ukrainian refugees who are compelled to flee their crisis-stricken country due to the Russian armed assault and invasion of their borders. In a recent post on Twitter, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy extended his gratitude towards the celebrity couple for their support of the country.

In his tweet, the President noted how the Hollywood pair was amongst the very first who responded to the crisis and grief of Ukraine. He also informed, "They have already raised USD 35 million and are sending it to Flexport and Airbnb to help Ukrainian refugees." The President went on to express his gratitude for their support of the country and remarked that he was utterly impressed by their determination and tenacity. He then concluded his tweet as he declared, "They inspire the world," attached to which was a snap of the three on a video call.

Check out President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's tweet below:

According to reports by Daily Mail, via ET Canada, in a previous statement, Zelenskyy had mentioned the star couple and reiterated that they had sincerely put their trust in the country, in their victory and their future by coming forward in this time of need and accumulating such a large sum of donations. He went on and added, "They help IDPs [internally displaced refugees] by raising funds. And the two of them have already raised [close to] $35 million. I thanked them on behalf of our people, on behalf of all of us. This is a good result for one couple of our friends in America."

