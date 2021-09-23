Uma Thurman SHARES her abortion story as she criticises 'horror' of Texas abortion law

Texas lawmakers recently passed harsh new legislation that criminalizes abortion beyond six weeks, when most women are unaware they are pregnant and now Uma Thurman is speaking out about her own abortion story while also criticizing the Texas legislation that prohibits abortions in the state.

In an op-ed for The Washington Post, according to The Entertainment Tonight, The “Pulp Fiction” star admits she followed the course of the “radical” law “with great sadness, and something akin to horror.” She writes: “Now, in the hope of drawing the flames of controversy away from the vulnerable women on whom this law will have an immediate effect, I am sharing my own experience. You might not be interested in the opinions of an actress, but given this new outrage, I feel it is my responsibility to stand up in their shoes.”

She continues by revealing she became “accidentally impregnated by a much older man” while working as an actress in Europe during her late teens. Recalling that she “wanted to keep the baby,” her family circumstances were difficult at the time, with her mother “gravely ill in the hospital.” “My father went to her bedside to discuss my options. We had never spoken about sex before; this was the first time, and it was terrible for all of us. They asked me about the status of my relationship — it was not viable — and warned me how difficult it would be to raise a baby as a teen on my own,” she writes. “My childish fantasy of motherhood was soundly corrected as I weighed answers to their very precise questions. I was just starting out in my career and didn’t have the means to provide a stable home, even for myself. We decided as a family that I couldn’t go through with the pregnancy, and agreed that termination was the right choice. My heart was broken nonetheless.”

However, admitting there is still “so much pain in this story,” Thurman describes her teenage abortion as “my darkest secret until now.” She admits she has "nothing to gain from this disclosure, and perhaps much to lose," but she chose to come out because she views the Texas legislation as "a staging ground for a human rights crisis for American women," particularly those who are disadvantaged. She concludes by writing, “To all of you — to women and girls of Texas, afraid of being traumatized and hounded by predatory bounty hunters; to all women outraged by having our bodies’ rights taken by the state; and to all of you who are made vulnerable and subjected to shame because you have a uterus — I say: I see you. Have courage. You are beautiful. You remind me of my daughters.”

