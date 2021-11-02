Uma Thurman's daughter Maya Hawke RESPONDS to Kill Bill 3 casting rumours

There have been talks about Quentin Tarantino thinking about directing Kill Bill 3 and while nothing has been confirmed as of yet, rumours had suggested that the film is likely to star Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter, Maya Hawke. In a recent interview with The Guardian, Maya addressed the rumours about her casting in the film. Hawke who has already worked with Tarantino in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood revealed if she will work with the director again.

The mere mention of Kill Bill 3 has left fans of Tarantino in a tizzy and hopeful for the director to make a sequel to his much-loved franchise. While addressing if she will join her mother's famed film franchise, Maya Hawke told The Guardian, "There are always rumors about that. Quentin is on his own darn schedule. He'll do what he wants when he damn well wants. But I've known him my whole life and if he ever wanted to work with me again, of course, I would love to."

The rumours of Maya's casting began when director Quentin Tarantino himself teased how great it would be to have Thurman and her daughter cast in Kill Bill 3. While discussing the possibility of the same on Joe Rogan Experience, Quentin called the idea of having the real-life mother-daughter on board for the film, "f*****g exciting."

While we don't know about her Kill Bill 3 casting, there's one role that fans already love seeing Maya in and that is Stranger Things' Robin Buckley.

