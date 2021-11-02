Uma Thurman's daughter Maya Hawke RESPONDS to Kill Bill 3 casting rumours

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 02, 2021 08:54 PM IST  |  22.1K
   
Uma Thurman Maya Hawke
Maya Hawke talks about Kill Bill 3 speculations.
Advertisement

There have been talks about Quentin Tarantino thinking about directing Kill Bill 3 and while nothing has been confirmed as of yet, rumours had suggested that the film is likely to star Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter, Maya Hawke. In a recent interview with The Guardian, Maya addressed the rumours about her casting in the film. Hawke who has already worked with Tarantino in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood revealed if she will work with the director again. 

The mere mention of Kill Bill 3 has left fans of Tarantino in a tizzy and hopeful for the director to make a sequel to his much-loved franchise. While addressing if she will join her mother's famed film franchise, Maya Hawke told The Guardian, "There are always rumors about that. Quentin is on his own darn schedule. He'll do what he wants when he damn well wants. But I've known him my whole life and if he ever wanted to work with me again, of course, I would love to." 

The rumours of Maya's casting began when director Quentin Tarantino himself teased how great it would be to have Thurman and her daughter cast in Kill Bill 3. While discussing the possibility of the same on Joe Rogan Experience, Quentin called the idea of having the real-life mother-daughter on board for the film, "f*****g exciting."

While we don't know about her Kill Bill 3 casting, there's one role that fans already love seeing Maya in and that is Stranger Things' Robin Buckley.

ALSO READ: Kill Bill Vol 3 in the cards? Here’s what director Quentin Tarantino has to say

Advertisement

Credits: The Guardian,Getty Images


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Lilliput 10.1

Lilliput 10.1" Fa1016/c Ips Fhd 1000:1 Hdmi/vga Supports 4k 30hz Glass+glass Tec...

$259.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12

Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12" Lcd Writing Tablet Doodle Board,...

$22.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile Slot)

Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile S...

$249.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Mosonio Compatible With Apple Watch Band 40mm With Case Women, Jewelry Replacement Metal Wristband Strap With 2 Pack Bling Pc Protective Cover For Iwatch Series 6/5/4(pink)

Mosonio Compatible With Apple Watch Band 40mm With Case Women, Jewelry Replaceme...

$19.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Mighty Max Battery 12v 9ah Sla Battery Replacement For Sel Hys1290 Brand Product

Mighty Max Battery 12v 9ah Sla Battery Replacement For Sel Hys1290 Brand Product

$29.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-fi, Mystic Bronze -512gb

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-fi, Mystic Bronze -512gb

$1,099.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Sony Sel-20f28 E-mount 20mm F2.8 Prime Fixed Lens

Sony Sel-20f28 E-mount 20mm F2.8 Prime Fixed Lens

$298.00
$345.50 (14%)
 Buy Now
Cell Phone Stand, Tablet Holder, Saiji Height Adjustable Aluminum Stand Mount, Compatible With Iphone, Samsung Cell Phone, Tablet, Ipad, Nintendo Switch, Kindle, Up To 10 Inch Screen (black)

Cell Phone Stand, Tablet Holder, Saiji Height Adjustable Aluminum Stand Mount, C...

$10.00
$15.99 (37%)
 Buy Now
Vici Battery Vb18-12 - 12v 18ah Replacement For Stanley Fatmax 450 Amp 12v 18ah Sel Sn12017 Jump Starter Battery

Vici Battery Vb18-12 - 12v 18ah Replacement For Stanley Fatmax 450 Amp 12v 18ah ...

$39.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Guagua For Iphone 11 Case Liquid Silicone Soft Gel Rubber Slim Lightweight Microfiber Lining Cushion Texture Cover Shockproof Protective Anti-scratch Case For Iphone 11 6.1 Inch 2019 Coral Red

Guagua For Iphone 11 Case Liquid Silicone Soft Gel Rubber Slim Lightweight Micro...

$9.99
(%)
 Buy Now
View All