The Umbrella Academy season 3 in the making? Season 2 cast say they 'would all be up for it'

Days after releasing season 2 of hit series The Umbrella Academy, the showrunner Steve Blackman and cast are already thinking about spinoffs for the possible upcoming season. Steve, along with stars Robert Sheehan and Tom Hopper chatted in a new interview with Digital Spy about the potential for future spinoffs and said: “I think Klaus and Ben (Justin H. Min), or Klaus and Diego (David Castañeda) – Any of those, to me, would be wonderful spin-offs,” Steve said. “I think you could do a limited series with them for four or six episodes, and it would be great. I think even Robert could do his own little thing about Klaus.”

He added, “Look, you never want to overdo something. But if there’s an appetite for it, I mean, I think the actors would be up for it, and we would all be up for it. Because we all love working together. We really get along well. None of us are from Toronto, where we shoot, so we’re all away from our real families, so we’re the family they get when they’re there. It’s a nice group of people.”

Robert added that he would be up for a Klaus centred spinoff, focused on his past and his relationships with his family. “I’ve loved this whole experience,” he shared. “Getting to play Klaus, it doesn’t feel like coming to work, really. It’s really fun, and it’s about accessing that sort of trickster god energy. It’s quite a natural innocence. It’s a great source of creativity…and to get to do more of that? Absolute-bots. Me and Mr Hopper have unfinished business on screen. I think we have more to do, definitely, in Umbrella or a spinoff.”

Tom also chimed in, supporting the idea of a Klaus and Luther centred spinoff. “I love the dynamic between Klaus and Luther as well, because Luther is so by the book, and Klaus is the absolute opposite,” Tom says. “So I feel that there’s stuff to be experimented with there, much further.”

Digital Spy

