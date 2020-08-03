  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

The Umbrella Academy season 3 in the making? Season 2 cast say they 'would all be up for it'

According to a recent interview, The Umbrella Academy cast and makers are already planning spinoffs for season 3, just days after the release of the second season of the hit show.
12802 reads Mumbai
The Umbrella Academy season 3 in the making? Season 2 cast say they 'would all be up for it'The Umbrella Academy season 3 in the making? Season 2 cast say they 'would all be up for it'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Days after releasing season 2 of hit series The Umbrella Academy, the showrunner Steve Blackman and cast are already thinking about spinoffs for the possible upcoming season. Steve, along with stars Robert Sheehan and Tom Hopper chatted in a new interview with Digital Spy about the potential for future spinoffs and said: “I think Klaus and Ben (Justin H. Min), or Klaus and Diego (David Castañeda) – Any of those, to me, would be wonderful spin-offs,” Steve said. “I think you could do a limited series with them for four or six episodes, and it would be great. I think even Robert could do his own little thing about Klaus.”

 

He added, “Look, you never want to overdo something. But if there’s an appetite for it, I mean, I think the actors would be up for it, and we would all be up for it. Because we all love working together. We really get along well. None of us are from Toronto, where we shoot, so we’re all away from our real families, so we’re the family they get when they’re there. It’s a nice group of people.”

 

Robert added that he would be up for a Klaus centred spinoff, focused on his past and his relationships with his family. “I’ve loved this whole experience,” he shared. “Getting to play Klaus, it doesn’t feel like coming to work, really. It’s really fun, and it’s about accessing that sort of trickster god energy. It’s quite a natural innocence. It’s a great source of creativity…and to get to do more of that? Absolute-bots. Me and Mr Hopper have unfinished business on screen. I think we have more to do, definitely, in Umbrella or a spinoff.”

 

Tom also chimed in, supporting the idea of a Klaus and Luther centred spinoff. “I love the dynamic between Klaus and Luther as well, because Luther is so by the book, and Klaus is the absolute opposite,” Tom says. “So I feel that there’s stuff to be experimented with there, much further.”

 

ALSO READ: Umbrella Academy Season 2 continues post-production work despite COVID 19 outbreak; Read details

Credits :Digital Spy

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement