The Umbrella Academy's Elliot Page opens up on transitioning, calls out 'people's obsession with the binary'

Elliot Page who stars in The Umbrella Academy's Season 3 opened up about being "proud" of introducing his transgender character Viktor on the show during his recent interview with Seth Meyers. The actor who came out as transgender last year also spoke about his own transitioning journey and revealed how his close ones reacted to the same.

Coming out hasn't been an easy journey but Page revealed how he has been focussing on himself right now and said, "What I want to focus on right now — and it's been so extraordinary — is the degree of joy that I feel, the degree of presence that I feel, I feel a way that I really never felt thought possible for for a long, long time." Elliot further also spoke about dealing with negative comments and said, "I feel like it's one of those things where it's so unfortunate because it's like, we're all on the same team here."

He further said, "You know, whether you're trans, non-binary, gender non-conforming, cis, we all have these expectations and these sort of limits and constraints because of sort of people's obsession with the binary and how we're all supposed to live our lives."

Elliot also maintained that he's happy with how his character of Viktor Hargreeves was introduced in The Umbrella Academy. Fans have also hailed the coming-out scene between Viktor and his siblings and how well it was handled by the makers of the show. The Umbrella Academy released its third season consisting of ten episodes on June 22.

