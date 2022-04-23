The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent Twitter Review: Fans dub Nicolas Cage starrer an 'ultimate comfort'

On 22 April, the Nicolas Cage starrer The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent was released in theatres and fans have started raving about it all over the internet already. In the absurd action-comedy Cage portrays himself as the actor Nicolas Cage beside Pedro Pascal, Lily Mo Sheen, Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris and more. Directed and co-written by Tom Gormican, the movie is a hilarious trip down Nic Cage nostalgia.

Though Cage in the recent years had focused more on indie features, he has returned to the big screen and big production scene with this absolutely hilarious premise as in the movie actor Nick Cage, on the verge of bankruptcy, accepts a USD 1 million invitation to attend an affluent fan's birthday celebration. When a CIA officer hires Cage for an unconventional operation, things take a completely unexpected turn. He quickly finds himself channelling his most renowned and revered personalities to rescue himself and his dear ones after taking on the role of a lifetime.

As for the fans, many on Twitter are praising the film for its unique screenplay and its sheer genius. Many lauded the chemistry between the buddy-comedy of Pascal and Cage as well as the references to Cage's previous iconic characters. A movie for the Cage fans who love and adore his works. One particular joke that delighted fans the most on Twitter was the Paddington 2 references. Along with the usual Twitterati reactions, some were so moved by the film that they dubbed it, the greatest of all time.

Check out how the Twitterati reacted to The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent below:

