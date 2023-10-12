'Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly a**': When Gigi Hadid clapped back at Jake Paul for trash talking about Zyan Malik

If you're going to talk trash about someone on Twitter, it's a good idea to make sure you spell their name right. Jake Paul didn't do that when he decided to target Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid's boyfriend. Here's how Gigi Hadid took a dig at Paul for tweeting about her then-boyfriend Zayn Malik.

Gigi Hadid took a dig at Jake Paul for trash-talking about her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik

Back in February 2020, Paul tweeted saying, “Almost had to clap up zane from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude.” He went on to taunt Zayn, saying, “Zane ik you’re reading this… stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur big a** hotel room hahaha.” Jake Paul, a YouTuber best known for his role on Disney's Bizaardvark, also claimed that Malik started “started yelling and freaking” out, expressing pity for "childhood stars."

Zayn didn't respond to Paul's comments, however, Gigi Hadid, his girlfriend at the time, wasn't having any of it. She fired back at Jake Paul, saying, “Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..?” the supermodel further said, “Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed.” Gigi is known for standing up for herself. She has confronted pranksters and gatecrashers at fashion shows. And her reply to Jake is the best proof of it.

ALSO READ: 'There's never been a time...': The time Miley Cyrus revealed she 'scared' Ariana Grande by 'flirting with her'

About Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's relationship timeline

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik started dating after she appeared in his music video for Pillowtalk. Their relationship had its ups and downs from November 2015 to October 2021. During that period they had a daughter together named Khai. But in October 2021, it was reported that Zayn and Gigi had broken up after a physical altercation between Zayn and Gigi's mom, Yolanda. They are no longer together, but they continue to co-parent and are focused on being good parents to Khai. Gigi and Zayn co-parent their daughter Khai while also focusing on their individual careers.

ALSO READ: ‘Situations like finding…’: When Andrew Garfield revealed the most surprising thing that had happened to him