Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Ellie Kemper confesses kissing Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe 'felt wrong'

Ellie Kemper appeared on The Ellen Show and confessed that she felt bad for Daniel Radcliffe during their multiple kissing scenes in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend, an interactive special. Read below to know why Ellie made this statement.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt fans are indeed excited as they get to see the loveable Ellie Kemper back in action as Kimmy Schmidt for one last hurrah in the interactive special, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend. What makes the interactive special such a fun watch is the fact that, at intervals, you can choose to decide what happens to the characters. Moreover, there's also the inclusion of Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe, who plays a character named Frederick, to spice things up. For the special, Ellie and Daniel had to shoot for multiple kissing scenes which left the former in an awkward place.

During an appearance on The Ellen Show, when Ellen DeGeneres asked Kemper about her kissing scenes with Radcliffe in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend, the 40-year-old actress revealed, "Oh my gosh! I kissed him multiple times, Ellen. And I felt so bad for him. Because A, I'm three times as old as he is. But B, I was pregnant at the time of us shooting. And I just felt so bad he had to kiss this old pregnant lady over and over again. And there was a moment when he, like, grazed my belly and I was like first, it felt wrong, but I also... he's a trooper."

"He's very lovely. I'm sure you've met him. He's a class act," Ellie gushed about the 31-year-old actor to which Ellen quipped back, "Yes, we make out a lot when we're together."

