Uncharted Clip: Tom Holland as street smart Nathan Drake falls from cargo plane in new action-packed scene

Uncharted has released an exclusive clip featuring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Walhberg as Sully! The 2-minute long video focuses on an action-packed scene where Drake falls from a loaded cargo plane after fighting off enemies. The movie is slated to release on February 18, 2022.

In the new clip, which seems to be towards the end of the movie, Drake gets dragged out of the plane as heavy pieces of cargo fall off one after another, only hanging by a rope ladder. Holland, however, manages to survive without cuts and hits but the ending has been kept without any clues of whether he could survive the great fall. Meanwhile, Sully can be seen having abandoned Holland in the mission as he flies off from the plane with the help of a parachute.

You can watch the exclusive clip below:

The storyline of the movie implies that street-smart thief Nathan Drake has been recruited by treasure hunter Victor 'Sully' Sullivan to recover a 500-year-old fortune that Ferdinand Magellan had lost. From the first two trailers, it seems like the entire movie would be based on the two heroes finding clues to the treasure, which might eventually lead Holland's Drake to his long-lost brother Sam. However, the movie is filled with brilliant action and comedy, as Holland also swings like Spider-Man (we had to bring this reference in!) in various scenes from the trailers.

Interestingly, Holland too, took to Instagram to share the release of this clip from his stories. Are you excited about Tom Holland's new project after Spider-Man: No Way Home? Share your honest opinions with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

