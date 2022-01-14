Uncharted DEBUTS brand new poster featuring Tom Holland, Mark Walhberg and Antonio Banderas

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg's Uncharted has released a brand new poster featuring the lead actors along with Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle and Sophia Taylor Ali. The cast members look intense and fans cannot keep calm after witnessing the final poster of the movie.

Taking to Instagram, Holland penned, "I can’t wait for you to see this film. #unchartedmovie February 18th," as he shared the new poster with his fans. A trailer for the movie was released some weeks back which showcased Holland and Walhberg in an intense fight scene. We could also witness Holland swinging like Spider-Man in one of the instances in the trailer. However, with the new poster, the makers have shared a glimpse of the movie's entire cast.

You can check the poster below:

The poster features Holland as Nathan Drake, along with Mark Walhberg as Sully, Sophia Taylor Ali as Chloe Frazer, Tati Gabrielle as Braddock and Antonio Banderas as Moncada. The Spider-Man actor can be seen prominently above the other actors while Walhberg, Banderas, Gabrielle and Ali are placed slightly beneath him.

Looking good while stealing $5 billion in treasure counts as a skill, right?" penned the movie's official social media account as they posted the photo. "Uncharted is exclusively in movie theaters February 18," the description further added.

The movie has been inspired by a video game series that has been quite popular worldwide. What do you think about the brand new Uncharted poster featuring Holland, Wahlberg and others? Share your honest opinions with Pinkvilla in the comments below.