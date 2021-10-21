Uncharted Trailer: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg bond over 'treasure hunting' in the action packed promo

Two things that we are gushing over right now, the first being the official Uncharted trailer, and the second is the way Tom Holland greeted fans in India with a "Namaste" at the beginning of the promo clip! Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg starrer Uncharted also has a final release date, and the movie is slated to hit the theatres on February 18, 2022.

A Ruben Fleischer directorial, the movie is based on a critically acclaimed video game series. Holland stars as the human punching-bag Nathan Drake, who shows some bold moves in the intense action scenes but hangs on to a cargo plane for dear life at one point in the trailer! Holland's Drake meets his partner in crime, Victor 'Sully' Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) and the two of them set out for 'treasure hunting' along with the motive to track Nathan's long-lost brother, Sam.

"There are places out there you can't find on any map," Drake says while looking around a dark cave. He then meets Sully while working as a bartender at a party. The two exchange funny banter, before deciding to set out on an adventure to search for "the world's biggest treasure." A series of intriguing scenes follow as Drake sets out to collect the gold that they have been looking for, with a hope to find his brother too.

Along with the main cast, the movie also stars Sophia Ali as Chloe Frazer, Tati Gabrielle as Braddock, and Antonio Banderas.

