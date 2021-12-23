Uncharted Trailer: Tom Holland swings like Spider-Man in an action-packed treasure hunt with Mark Wahlberg

The second trailer for Uncharted has packed in some extra doses of action and comedy! The Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg starrer has major action-packed scenes with Tom Holland where the actor swings like an old habit of his, and by that, we definitely hint at his role as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man. The trailer also shows a beautiful bromance between Holland and Mark Walhberg!

For starters, the video should make one fall in love with the Holland-Walhberg duo as the former teases the latter about his subtle yet classic moustache. Fans might find the frequent banter between the leads adorable, as Holland and Walhberg definitely know how to get on each other's nerves. Some bits of a climactic final battle has also been shown in the trailer where Holland and Walhberg battle aboard ships and planes.

A Ruben Fleischer directorial, the movie is based on a critically acclaimed video game series. Holland portrays the role of human punching-bag Nathan Drake, who flaunts some bold moves in the intense action scenes but hangs on to a cargo plane for dear life at one point! Holland's Drake meets his partner in crime, Victor 'Sully' Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) and the two of them set out for 'treasure hunting' along with the motive to track Nathan's long-lost brother, Sam.

Take a look at the brand new trailer:

Along with the main cast, the movie also stars Sophia Ali as Chloe Frazer, Tati Gabrielle as Braddock, and Antonio Banderas. The highly-anticipated movie is set to be released on February 18, 2022. Are you excited about Uncharted? Share your honest opinions about the trailer in the comments below.

