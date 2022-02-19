Uncharted Twitter Review: Fans love Tom Holland-Mark Wahlberg bromance; Urge peers to 'ignore the critcs'

The highly anticipated live-action adaptation of the Naughty Dog video game Uncharted featuring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg as his recruiter Victor Sullivan along with Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas portraying supporting characters. The film is directed by Ruben Fleischer and penned by Rafe Lee Judkins, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, the story follows a thief Nathan Drake who is recruited by Victor Sullivan better known as Sully to go on a heist to recover the 500-year-old lost fortune of Ferdinand Magellan but the heist soon turns into a ruthless race when Moncada (Antonio Banderas) joins the ranks. Nate and Sully have to figure out the world's oldest mystery which might give them the chance to have USD 5 Billion and even perhaps Nathan's only chance to get to his long lost brother. This can only be possible if the formidable pair can work together.

Movie-goers and fans of the video game had high hopes for this movie yet critics have dragged it through the mud in their reviews. Rotten Tomato gave it a 38% rotten review while a critic on the platform branded the movie as "a disappointing echo of superior adventure films." Though Twitterati has something else to say entirely. Twitter had a massively positive review on the movie though some did point out the inadequacies in the movie and the video game but overall it was on the high.

Check out some of what Twitter had to say about the movie below:

