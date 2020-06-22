Uncontrollably Fond star Kim Woo Bin ADMIRES Brad Pitt; REVEALS birthday plans & why he is not on social media

Kim Woo-bin, who is popular for his roles in The Heirs and Uncontrollably Fond, confessed in an interview that he's a fan of Brad Pitt while revealing his birthday plans and why he stays away from social media.

The last time we saw Kim Woo-bin on-screen was the popular 2016 K-drama, Uncontrollably Fond, which also starred Bae Suzy. In 2017, Woo-bin was unfortunately diagnosed with Nasopharyngeal cancer which had his career in a hiatus mode for almost four years. Finally, in March 2020, the big announcement came that Kim would be making his acting comeback with the upcoming crime sci-fi film, Alien. For the unversed, the movie is based on aliens who are living in Korea and also stars Ryu Jun-yeol, Kim Tae-Ri, Jo Woo-jin, amongst others.

Woo-bin fans will surely be excited to see their favourite star making his long-awaited return to acting and were recently treated with the 30-year-old actor as the cover star of Esquire Korea's July 2020 issue. During a behind-the-scenes interview from his stylish photoshoot, Kim answered several questions where he chose between two options. When asked to pick between Netflix or reading, the handsome actor opted for the former while revealing how his latest binge-watch was Extracurricular. Woo-bin also chose the thriller genre over romance and when asked about his favourite thriller movie, the actor picked two Brad Pitt classics - Seven and Fight Club. "I like David Fincher. I like Brad Pitt as well," Woo-bin shared.

As Woo-bin is gearing up to celebrate his 31st birthday on July 16, when Esquire Korea asked the actor what his plans were, he revealed, "I guess I will keep it low-key, just with my family. I will ask my mom for seaweed soup."

In case you were curious as to why Woo-bin isn't on social media, The Heirs star confessed, "I’m not good at it. I like to text or call someone rather than using social media."

ALSO READ: iHeart x BTS: Jin wants to work with Brad Pitt; Jimin reveals the REAL factor that brings the ARMY together

Meanwhile, Alien will have two parts, with the first part looking at a 2021 release.

Share your comment ×