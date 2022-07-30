Uncoupled Twitter Review: Neil Patrick Harris conquers hearts as fans say 'so good' after binging the show

On Friday, Netflix debuted the new Neil Patrick Harris series Uncoupled. On binging the 8-episode show, fans have gathered around on the internet to give their own takes on the queer show. Created by Jeffrey Richman and Darren Star, the show casts Harris as the main character alongside Tisha Campbell, Emerson Brooks, Brooks Ashmanskas, Marcia Gay Harden and more.

The official synopsis for the rom-com series reads, "Michael's life seemed to be perfect until his husband blindsided him after 17 years of marriage. He has to confront the nightmares of losing his soulmate and suddenly finding himself as a single gay man in his mid-40s." The show has involved the creator of Emily in Paris and Sex and the City, and the executive producer of Modern Family which raised the bar high for its debut on the platform.

As for the fans, on Twitter, most were in the favour of the new series with many lauding Neil for his exceptional performance and obvious charm. Others were focused on the brilliance Tisha Campbell brought to the show, with many praising the actress for her skills. The show saw an overwhelmingly positive review from fans as many got what they wanted with the show resembling its Sex and the City roots. After binging the first season of the show in a matter of hours, the netizens went into a frenzy demanding another season for the show. Though even among, these raving reviews were some who found the show "nothing special." Scroll down further to check out how fans reacted to the show online.

Check out how Twitterati reacted to Uncoupled below:

