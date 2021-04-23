The Undertaker CLARIFIES his controversial comment on WWE's product being 'soft': I wasn’t bashing our talent

In a recent interview, The Undertaker clarified his stance about his controversial remark of WWE's current product being "a little soft."

"I just think the product is a little soft. There's guys here and there that have an edge to them, but there's too much pretty and not enough substance right now," The Undertaker had made this controversial remark back in January during his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, which sparked a heated debate between past and present WWE superstars.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Taker has clarified the intent behind his words stressing how he wasn't "bashing" WWE's talent. "Our talent is extraordinary. What they’re physically able to do, I couldn’t imagine doing that back in the day. I have a lot of respect for our roster, but I came from a different time period. My point was it was tough back then. I remember when Triple H first came in, and he was shocked that I had black electrical tape on my boots," the 56-year-old wrestler shared.

Talking about how his wrestling era "was just a different time," Taker recalled how the wrestlers didn't even have trainers on the road. Taker claimed that if a wrestler had torn gear, you either wore it or you tried to fix it by yourself. Taker is extremely proud to be a part of the "evolution" of the business commending how "the industry has come so far" which is "a sign of the success and how far we've come."

