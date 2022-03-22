The Undertaker discusses current WWE stars: There is a level of grit that is missing from today's product

WWE legend The Undertaker is all set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in his home state of Texas this year and ahead of the same, the famed wrestler spoke about his career, the changes that WWE has seen over the years and what he thinks about the younger talent today in an interview with on True Geordie. The legendary wrestler looked back on his WWE days as he compared to how things have changed in the social media era.

The Undertaker maintained that he doesn't believe that WWE stars today maintain the same lifestyle like the ones from before. Speaking about how things have changed in the social media-frenzied world, he maintained that he felt bad for today's stars who can't go and blow off steam somewhere after they work because they are "constantly under some type of surveillance." Recalling his own past, The Undertaker revealed how the lockerroom scene was different then.

The wrestler recalled how few guys would carry knives and guns in their bags and revealed that if there were any disagreements, they were "settled in the showers" back in the day. Talking about the current talent, The Undertaker revealed what was missing in today's stars and said, "I feel like there is a level of grit that is missing from today's product. I don't know that it's anybodies fault. We all aged out. That new group has come up. When you watch Brock wrestle, you're interested because you know; he has this background as an amateur wrestler, professional wrestler, mixed martial artist."

The Undertaker admitted that only a few ones including Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, and Roman Reigns are among those WWE Superstars who process "grit."

