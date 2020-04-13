The Undertaker on John Cena, Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse bout at Wrestlemania 36: Definitely not traditional

Wrestlemania 36's match of the night was the cinematically spooky Firefly Funhouse Match between John Cena and Bray Wyatt, which recently got the seal of approval from WWE legend, The Undertaker. Read below to know what The Phenom had to share on the same.

With so many amazing matches to boost about at Wrestlemania 36, it came as a pleasant surprise to many that John Cena and Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend's Firefly Funhouse Match turned out to be the highlight of this year's Show of Shows. Along with the equally dramatic Boneyard Match, featuring The Undertaker and AJ Styles, the Firefly Funhouse Match was a cinematic delight and the WWE Universe ate it all up willingly. One person who was all praises for the Wrestlemania 36 bout was none other than The Phenom, Undertaker!

Talking about how impressed he was with John and Bray's match, Taker revealed to Nine Line Apparel, "It was different. To me, it was entertaining and it made you think. It puts you in that state like, 'okay, where are they going and what are they going to do?' Again, I think for the circumstances, I thought it worked! Can I give you all the nuances of it? No, because I wasn't there and I don't know. I don't know what the whole psychology of it was. But, for this Wrestlemania and the parameters that we had on us, it worked. You didn't take your eyes off them because you were like, 'what the hell is coming next?'"

"Definitely not traditional. I don't know if you'll ever see another one or if you do, It would be, it would probably be different. Sometimes you got to make chicken salad out of chicken s**t," Taker added to Nine Line Apparel.

What did you think of John Cena and Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse Match at Wrestlemania 36? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile. post his Wrestlemania 36 loss, which relied heavily on "past mistakes" made by the wrestler, John may have subtly teased about a possible retirement on Twitter. "All things end. When it’s time to leave, leave them guessing," Cena had tweeted.

