The Undertaker reveals why he concluded his WWE Hall of Fame speech by saying 'Never say never'

The Undertaker was inducted into WWE Hall of Fame this year and fans were thrilled to see the wrestling legend getting honoured at the event. His induction included several memorable moments out of which one that seemed to have stayed with fans happens to be his emotional speech and the powerful line with which he concluded it, suggesting that his WWE journey may not be over.

When The Undertaker quipped, "Never say never" in his speech, many fans assumed that it meant he was teasing another match although the wrestler recently addressed what he truly meant by that line in an interview with Bleacher Report. Speaking about what he meant by same, he said, "Just the fact you asked that question, mission accomplished, you never say never. I don't have aspirations of ever stepping into the ring again, but this is the WWE, man. You never say never. You just never say never. I thought it was a great button that I can put on that and for that very reason. That was a little bit for Vince, too."

As for his last match, almost two years ago, The Deadman took on AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36. Despite COVID-19 protocols restricting audiences from attending the match, it seems that The Undertaker won't be stepping into the ring again.

In his popular speech at the WWE Hall of Fame event, Undertaker also thanked the likes of Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Brian Adams and more. While many pointed out how he left out Mick Foley from his speech, Undertaker during his recent interview mentioned that it wasn't intentional and that he loves Foley.

