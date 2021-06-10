The Undertaker thinks Roman Reigns is 'a great heel'; Wishes he 'had the gas in the tank' for a WWE feud

In a recent interview, The Undertaker praised Roman Reigns' current heel run, commenting how "there is a compelling backstory and you still feel the tension when Roman appears."

The Undertaker is amongst the many WWE wrestlers, who is all praises for Roman Reigns' current heel run in the wrestling company as The Head of The Table. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, the 56-year-old wrestler shared, "I'm so proud of where he is. The night of Survivor Series [in November] [The Undertaker's 30th anniversary and retirement segment], I went up to Roman and Jey [Uso] and said, 'This is the most compelling story that we've done in a while.'"

"And where he's been able to take it, it's so good. It's not forced. Roman is hitting on all cylinders," Taker added. Mark Calaway, Taker's real name, also partly attributed Roman's current success to Paul Heyman, who he interestingly has history with dating back to WCW. As a matter of fact, it was Paul who played a role in Mark's first connecting with WWE before he eventually signed in 1990. Talking about how Heyman has been an integral part of Reigns' new, superior era, Calaway explained, "Obviously, Paul Heyman is the perfect mouthpiece. He's there whenever it's needed, and he adds so much. They work so well together."

Taker also confessed his desire to have been in his prime due to watching Reigns and envisioning how "special" their WWE feud would have been. "I think he's a great heel—coldhearted, calculated. There is a compelling backstory and you still feel the tension when Roman appears. Like I said, I'm really proud of him," Taker revealed before concluding, "I wish I had the gas in the tank to work a program with him now. It would definitely be something special." Taker and Roman did have a feud in 2017 which resulted in their WrestleMania 33 match, won by Reigns, making him the second wrestler after Brock Lesnar to be able to defeat Taker at The Show of Shows. Taker's impressive WrestleMania score is 23-2.

Roman has indeed had a complete 360-degree extreme makeover in terms of his persona being more ruthless against hard-hitting competitors like Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens and Cesaro. Whether it be his exhilarating matches or owning the mic with his intense promos, we're loving the new Roman Reigns!

Would you have liked to witness The Undertaker in his prime feud with Roman Reigns' The Tribal Chief persona? Share your honest thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Roman Reigns on Undertaker's WWE being 'soft' remark: It was just like a retired guy trying to sound gangster

Meanwhile, after unleashing a vicious assault on Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio on WWE SmackDown by interfering in the Mysterios' SmackDown Tag Team Championship rematch against The Usos aka Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso, Roman Reigns may have to put his Universal Championship on the line against Mr. 619 at Hell in a Cell 2021.

There's also the growing animosity between Roman and Jimmy with Jey stuck at crossroads between staying loyal to his brother or remain blindly devoted to his cousin.

Share your comment ×