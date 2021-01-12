The Undoing: Nicole Kidman looks back at the ‘disturbing’ experience she had while shooting the thriller

Nicole Kidman recently got candid about her experience shooting The Undoing, and looked back on a “disturbing” experience she initially had on sets.

Hollywood veteran Nicole Kidman who is currently the talk of the town for her amazing work in HBO limited series The Undoing, after it gathered rave review from critics and fans. Now, the Oscar-winning actress recently opened up about her experience filming the show. In a chat with actor Marc Maron on his podcast WTF With Marc Maron, the actress got candid about her “disturbing” experience on the show, which continues to affect her life till date.

The experience could party be because of Nicole’s skill to “become” the characters she plays. The actress told Marc that while filming The Undoing, her personality once had a sense of “disquietness,” where she was uneasy and there was duress on who she was.

Nicole also got candid about falling extremely ill while shooting The Undoing. The actress told Marc that for a week, she was extremely ill due to extreme weather conditions and overload of work, and her body could not understand the heightened work load. Later during the chat, Nicole said that while several actors do train their bodies to know when they are acting, she believes it doesn’t really work for her. She added that when she leaves a set, she often isn’t able to sleep and doesn’t feel well. She said, “It’s that disturbing for me.”

For the unversed, The Undoing is an American mystery psychological thriller television miniseries based on the 2014 novel You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz. The show centres around a therapist's life unravels after she learns that her husband might be responsible for a widespread disaster.

