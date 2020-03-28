The Undoing Teaser: Nicole Kidman's performance in the murder mystery will leave you unsettled & intrigued

Nicole Kidman stars as Grace Fraser in a chilling murder mystery that will surely leave you intrigued and on the edge of your seats.

Nicole Kidman stars as Grace Fraser in a chilling murder mystery that will surely leave you intrigued and on the edge of your seats. The Undoing features Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant as a well-known couple from Manhattan, whose lives are turned upside down after a gruesome murder. It is not just a murder investigation that will keep you guessing but what is more unsettling is the series of revelations that come to light. The press is all over the murder investigation and the police begin to grill Nicole Kidman's Grace Fraser as a suspect and follow her everywhere.

The tale of The Undoing is a rather twisted one which will keep the audiences engaged till the very end. The Undoing brings Nicole Kidman back with her Big Little Lies writer David E. Kelley. Susanne Bier of The Night Manager and Bird Box has directed the Nicole Kidman starrer. The Undoing also features actors like Edgar Ramirez, Lily Rabe, and Donald Sutherland. The murder mystery will be releasing in fall after a delay due to the current global Coronavirus outbreak. The fans are eagerly waiting to see Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant together in a classic whodunnit.

Check out the teaser of The Undoing:

The Undoing is reportedly based on a book written by Jean Hanff Korelitz called You Should Have Known. The lead character struggles to make her way through a twisted plot that sees the life of a couple getting destroyed.

