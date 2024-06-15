Unexpected Fleabag Reunion At Dinner With Taylor Swift; Phoebe Waller-Bridge And Andrew Scott Join The Singer

Taylor Swift was in London for a series of Eras Tour shows and was seen having dinner with a host of celebrities from the city. Among the guests were her Fleabag co-stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and "Hot Priest" Andrew Scott, along with Swift's girl squad.

The 34-year-old pop star, who returns to the stage in Liverpool on Thursday night (May 13), enjoyed a night out with her friends, letting her hair down. Explore which guests attended the dinner and how the fan-favorite Fleabag reunion unfolded.

Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott reunite at Taylor Swoft’s London dinner

Swift enjoyed a night out at the Argentinean restaurant Casa Cruz in London’s Notting Hill on Tuesday (June 11). Her outing included celebrities such as Kate Moss, fashion designer Stella McCartney, Este and Danielle Haim of The Haim, The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde, and her London girl squad members Cara Delevingne and Lena Dunham.

The dinner also included British actor, filmmaker, and writer Waller-Bridge, whom Swift had penned a gushing letter for Time’s 100 Most Influential People list. Also present were Waller-Bridge's partner, Oscar-winning playwright and filmmaker Martin McDonagh, and British actor Scott, who reportedly shares a close friendship with Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn. They were seen leaving together in a cab after the dinner.

Careers of Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott after Fleabag

While Amazon Prime Video’s British dramedy Fleabag has been over in 2019, it remains in all of our brains rent-free. In this unique dark comedy gem Created, written, and portrayed by Waller-Bridge, she breaks the fourth wall effortlessly as she explores the chaotic life of modern womanhood.

Waller-Bridge, a three-time Emmy Award winner, has since executive produced and starred in HBO’s comedy thriller series Run, co-written the screenplay for the 2021 James Bond film No Time to Die, and directed and appeared in several music videos. The Killing Eve writer was most recently seen in the 2023 adventure film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and is currently developing a Tomb Raider television series for Amazon Prime Video.

Although Scott appeared only in the second season of Fleabag, he gained global acclaim as the "Hot Priest." Following this role, he starred in Netflix’s sci-fi series Black Mirror Season 5, Sam Mendes’s Oscar-nominated war film 1917, HBO’s adaptation of Philip Pullman's His Dark Materials (2019-2022), the television film Oslo (2021), the romantic miniseries The Pursuit of Love (2021), and the comedy film Catherine Called Birdy (2022), among others. His most recent appearances include the critically acclaimed queer romantic fantasy film All Of Us Strangers, and as the lead Tom Ripley in the neo-noir psychological thriller series Ripley, based on Patricia Highsmith's novels, which has been streaming on Netflix since April.

