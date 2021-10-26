The Unforgivable Trailer: Sandra Bullock as an ex con looks out for her long lost sister; Watch

Netflix has released the official trailer for The Unforgivable, starring Sandra Bullock as an ex-con named Ruth Slater. The movie has been written by Peter Craig, Hillary Seitz, and Courtenay Miles. It is based on the 2009 British miniseries Unforgiven.

In the beginning, the trailer focuses on Ruth Slater's reaction to a sudden threatening phone call. "You're gonna pay for what you did," the voice on the other side of the call tells Bullock. According to the official synopsis, after serving 20 years in jail for a "violent crime," Bullock's later goes back to the place she once used to live, but people refuse to forgive her for the past. "Facing severe judgment from the place she once called home, her only hope for redemption is finding the estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind," the synopsis reveals.

The cast of the brand new Netflix movie also includes Aisling Franciosi, Jon Bernthal, Linda Emond, Richard Thomas, Rob Morgan, and Vincent D’Onofrio. The trailer revolves around Bullock's journey of finding her sister who, according to her, was raised by her before she was convicted for her criminal offence. "Don't treat me like I don't exist...tell her about me," Ruth pleads while trying to understand the whereabouts of her little sister Katie. "I don't quit...not on Katie," Bullock says.

Take a look at The Unforgivable trailer:

The Unforgivable will stream on Netflix from December 10. Are you excited about the Sandra Bullock starrer? Share your thoughts about the official trailer in the comments below.

