Unfrosted Trailer: Jerry Seinfeld Brings Story of Pop-Tarts' Origin In Upcoming Movie; Release Date REVEALED

Jerry Seinfeld has redefined comedy with his iconic observational humor, pioneering the sitcom genre. As a comedian, his wit and charm have captivated audiences worldwide. Now, Netflix unveils a new dimension to his talent with Unfrosted, a Pop-Tart movie set to release on May 3. Seinfeld continues to push boundaries, seamlessly transitioning from stand-up stages to the silver screen, ensuring laughter follows wherever he goes.

Jerry Seinfeld’s Unfrosted reveals origin story of Pop-Tarts

Jerry Seinfeld steps into the director's chair for his debut film, Unfrosted, a comedic spin on the birth of Pop-Tarts. The movie boasts an ensemble cast including Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Hugh Grant, Amy Schumer, Max Greenfield, Christian Slater, Bill Burr, Daniel Levy, James Marsden, Jack McBrayer, Thomas Lennon, Bobby Moynihan, Adrian Martinez, Sarah Cooper, and Fred Armisen.

As per Netflix’s Tudum, the tagline reads, “Michigan, 1963. Kellogg’s and Post, sworn cereal rivals, race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast forever. A tale of ambition, betrayal, sugar, and menacing milkmen, ‘Unfrosted’ stars writer-director Jerry Seinfeld.”

Jerry Seinfeld on being ‘obsessed with Pop-Tarts’

At 69 years old, while speaking with People, Jerry Seinfeld shared that he’s “been obsessed with Pop-Tarts" his whole life, which ignited his desire to bring this flavorful tale to the big screen. He added, “My friend Spike Feresten, who was a writer on my show and is still a good friend of mine, thought we should make a movie out of the story, the real story, which we did.”

Seinfeld further explained, “There are elements of truth, obviously quite a bit is also fabricated. I would say 99% is fabricated, which was the fun of it. But I love the idea of serious people working on cereal and with suits and ties and talking about Pop-Tarts and cereal and eating cereal. I've always loved cereal."

The comedian added that the entire cast delivered uproarious performances, with Hugh Grant standing out in particular, bringing an extra dose of laughter to the set. He expressed, “Everybody loves Hugh Grant, but he loved the part, the idea of this broken-down Shakespearean actor having to play Tony the Tiger to pay the bills. I've been in love with him since Four Weddings [and a Funeral] and he was so much fun on the set. We would just tease each other and have so much fun."

Unfrosted is set to release on Netflix on May 3.

