Universal And Mattel To Collaborate On Upcoming Feature Film Monster High Under Akiva Goldsman's Production

Universal Studios and Mattel have joined hands for the upcoming feature film based on the 2010 toy line Monster High. After the massive success of Barbie, Mattel Studios has been working on a movie based on dolls and toys. While the film is still in its initial stages, it will be produced by Akiva Goldsman.

As for the deals between the Hollywood studios and Mattel, the companies have continued to exploit the IP since its summer success with Barbie, which earned them $1.446 billion.

Statement by Mattel Films chief

As for the announcement of the upcoming film and its collaboration with Universal Studios, Robbie Brenner, the chief executive of Mattel Films, released a statement. It read, “Monster High helps fans discover the great beauty in being true to yourself and celebrates the unique sensibilities at the core of who we are as individuals.”

It further stated, “We’re proud to partner with Universal Pictures and the brilliant Akiva Goldsman to usher this important message to audiences worldwide,” said Mattell Films boss Robbie Brenner.”

The names of the writer-director have not been unveiled yet by the makers, but the Oscar-winning producer has been on board for the project since the beginning.

Talking about the opportunity to produce Monster High, Goldsman stated to a media outlet, “I’ve been fascinated by Monster High since my daughters were obsessed with the dolls as kids. I’m thrilled to once again join forces with Robbie Brenner and our friends at Mattel to help bring this iconic property to life.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Nicholas Galitzine To Play He-Man In Upcoming Film Masters Of The Universe By Amazon MGM & Mattel Studios

What is Monster High about?

The plot of the upcoming film has not yet been revealed, but Monster High is expected to reintroduce the original doll characters, including Dracula, Frankenstein, and the Wolfman. According to the story from a decade ago, the dolls were created to represent the monsters' teenagers dealing with their lives and upcoming problems at high school.

Earlier, Monster High was adapted for the TV series for Nickelodeon and Paramount+.

As for Mattel, the company launched the doll line in 2010, which became a huge hit amongst the children. According to Mattel’s official website, the Monster High referred to “Hallways filled with Werewolves, Vampires, Sea creatures, and more-at Monster High, everyone belongs.”

The details for the film will be shared by the makers soon.

ALSO READ: Who Will Play The Titular Role In Bob the Builder Movie? Here's All We Know About Mattel’s Upcoming Film Produced by Jennifer Lopez