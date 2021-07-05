Universal Champion Roman Reigns REVEALS which current WWE wrestler is his favourite 'to pass the torch to'

While Roman Reigns believes there "ain't nobody" "to pass the torch to" in WWE with him still as The Tribal Chief, the Universal Champion did share his admiration for Drew McIntyre aka his "favourite number two."

During a recent appearance on ESPN's Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, Roman Reigns was asked who he thinks is most likely to take over WWE as its face, similar to how the torch was passed on to him by the likes of The Undertaker and John Cena in 2017. The Universal Champion quipped, "There ain't nobody, man, and it's no — I could say my favourite number two, Drew [McIntyre], he's my favourite number two," via Sportskeeda Wrestling.

According to The Tribal Chief, there are a bunch of number twos and threes, whichever way you call them. Roman stated that you can rank them but it really doesn't matter as they're all "under" him. As for how far under, even Reigns doesn't know as the 36-year-old wrestler quipped, "Who really cares at this point?" However, sharing his admiration for Drew, Roman shared, "I mean, how strong of a number two do you want to be, and at this point, my favourite is Drew McIntyre. So in a perfect world, if there was an opportunity to pass the torch to him, he's the one guy I think that has captivated my attention in that manner."

However, as the true The Head of the Table, Reigns tooted his own horn, stating, "But at the same time, he ain't there. And it's only because I'm still here, so solid, within my foothold, my stronghold. The flag is fully planted in, so I can't even think about it now."

Nevertheless, Roman acknowledged on a concluding note, "But I mean, John [Cena] needed somebody to come in, so he could move on and try new things and take care of his body. I will eventually need that. But there's just nobody at this point."

The last time we saw Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre was in a Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series 2020 with The Scottish Warrior still WWE Champion at the time. It was Roman who emerged victorious during the hard-fought battle between the two powerhouses.

Would you like to see Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre in the future? Share your honest, personal thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Roman Reigns on possible SummerSlam match against John Cena: If he wants to get smashed, he knows where I'm at

At the upcoming Money in the Bank 2021, scheduled to take place on July 18, Roman will be going toe-to-toe with a returning Edge with his Universal Championship on the line while Drew will compete in the MITB ladder match for a World Championship match contract. Other participants in the MTB ladder match include Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Cesaro, Big E, King Nakamura, John Morrison, Baron Corbin, Ricochet and Riddle.

As for SummerSlam 2021, while Reigns is rumoured to compete against a 'possibly' WWE returning John Cena, McIntyre recently teased in an interview with On Demand Entertainment, how there won't be a "bigger match" than him vs. John Cena.

Share your comment ×