Unlike critics, Britney Spears shares good review of Robert Downey Jr’s Dolittle; RDJ says 'Listen to Britney'

Britney Spears shared a glowing review of Robert Downey Jr’s Dolittle and RDJ returned the favour with a sweet message. Check it out.

Even though Robert Downey Jr Dolittle failed to impress the audience and critics, and totally bombed at the box office, the film’s bad performance in the theatres did not stop Britney Spears from gushing about the movie. The Toxic songstress shared a glowing review of the movie that came out earlier this year. The film is an adaptation of the 1920s children's book by Hugh Lofting, Voyage of Doctor Dolittle. It features a doctor (played by Robert) who has the gift of communicating with animals.

The pop icon shared a lengthy post on Instagram praising the film and RDJ’s performance and stated that it is a must-watch movie. “This movie is a must see! Robert Downey Jr is so genuine you fall in love with him. The animal characters are hilarious and there seems to be a Special Tone throughout the whole movie which I find hard to find these days,” she wrote alongside the film’s poster featuring RDJ’s character with his animal pals. She then gave a special shout out to Robert’s costumes in the film.

“If you watch this movie and you're as enamored as I was with his jackets and clothing. Don’t get lost like I did just remember he’s a man who can speak to animals and he’s brilliant! Pss… how long has it been since you’ve seen what you’ve wanted to see. I can’t even count how many movies I’ve watched in this quarantine so far!” she concluded. Reacting to the generous reviews, RDJ too decided to return the sweet favour. The 55-year-old actor reposted Britney’s review and in the caption added, “Quarantine activities: 1. Listen to Britney 2. Listen to Britney! Check out Dolittle.

ALSO READ: Friends Reunion officially put on hold; makers promise great surprises & behind the scenes footage

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016

Read More