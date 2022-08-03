Unlike Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon will not depict sexual violence confirm writers

The first prequel of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon is all set to release this month. It's been a long wait for fans who have been waiting for the franchise to expand. The series which is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones will be different from the original show in many ways and recently writers of the prequel opened up about the same in an interview with Vanity Fair.

Speaking about how the female characters will be handled on the show and particularly opened up about the sexual violence that was depicted in Game of Thrones and whether it will be portrayed in the new show too. Talking to Vanity Fair writer and executive producer Sara Hess said, "I’d like to clarify that we do not depict sexual violence in the show. We handle one instance off-screen, and instead show the aftermath and impact on the victim and the mother of the perpetrator. I think what our show does, and what I’m proud of, is that we choose to focus on the violence against women that is inherent in a patriarchal system."

When Game of Thrones first came out, it had sparked a debate about the portrayal of sexual violence on the show considering the show's first episode itself saw in which Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) is raped by her Dothraki husband, Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa), on the night of their wedding.

The House of the Dragon will chronicle the events leading up to the end of House Targaryen, including the civil war of succession known as the Dance of the Dragons. The series stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy in lead roles.

