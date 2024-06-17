Unravelling House of the Dragon Season 2's Opening Credits

Step into the world of House of the Dragon, where Dragons rule and Targaryens carve their legacy. The HBO series, a prequel to Game of Thrones has returned with its second season. The series kicks off with a brand-new opening credits sequence which is a visual treat. The new opening credits offer a journey through the history of House Targaryen.

Instead of the somber stone model from before, they use a bright tapestry to show the story of House Targaryen. It’s full of dragons, battles, and family drama. Let’s take a closer look at the opening credits.

The opening credits begin with the Doom of Valyria

In its second season, House of the Dragon’s opening credits take viewers on a journey through time. The credits begin with Dragonstone, a fortress on a rocky island. They show how this catastrophic event changed the course of Targaryen's history forever. We see images of Valyria in flames and dragons falling from the sky. All this highlights the scale of this disaster.

After depicting the Doom of Valyria, the credits move on to Aegon’s Conquest of Westeros. Aegon, the Conqueror, and his sisters, Visenya and Rhaenys ride their dragons across the continent. The moment shows how House Targaryen became strong. It became strong by forging the iron Throne from the swords of the defeated enemies at Harrenhal.

The burning of Harrenhal

Next, the credits show the Burning of Harrenhal. Harren, the Black, who defied Aegon met a fiery end when the Targaryen dragons attacked his impregnable castle. This scene shows the power struggles and ruthless methods employed during the Targaryen dynasty’s early reign over Westeros.

It shows how the dragons were used as formidable weapons to subdue their enemies. Moreover, we see depictions of the Great Council of 101 AC, where the Targaryens debated succession.

The Greens vs. The Blacks

As the opening credits continue, they explore the complicated political dramas within House Targaryen. They show us the Great Council of 101 AC. It was where the Targaryens argued over who would inherit the throne. Moreover, the credits depict key events like the civil war between the Greens and the Blacks.

The conflict between The Greens (Aegon’s supporters) and the blacks (Queen Rhaenyra’s supporters) escalates this season. Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and her husband, Daemon are out for blood after the death of her son, Lucerys Velaryan who dies at the end of season 1.

Season 2 chooses a new style for opening credits

The first season’s opening credits focussed on the bloodline and symbolism of House Targaryen. Unlike that, Season 2 introduces a new visual style inspired by the Bayeux Tapestry. The choice to update the opening credits of House of Dragon shows how the story is evolving.

It respects the deep history of George R.R. Martin’s books and prepares us for the conflicts and alliances in the series. This also helps viewers understand the journey of the Targaryens from their origins in Valyria to their struggles in Westeros today.

The House of the Dragon season 2 is premiering on Max. New episodes of season 2 releases on Sundays at 9 pm ET on HBO and Max.

