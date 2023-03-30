Unstable on Netflix: Release date, episode count, cast and more

Actor Rob Lowe has amazing talent! Since he played Sodapop Curtis in The Outsiders, Captain Owen Strand in 9-1-1: Lone Star on FOX, and Chris Traeger in the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation, we have adored him.

Rob’s appearance at the scene on Parks and Recreation was when he added something new and original to the comedy. In order to depict the distinctive character in the actor's most recent Netflix film, Unstable, he's channeling his inner Chris!

Here is what Rob Lowe will be portrayed as:

In Unstable, Lowe portrays the successful and "larger-than-life" biotech entrepreneur Ellis Dragon. The eccentric businessman requires some assistance at work, so Jackson Dragon, his estranged son who is far more restrained, chooses to provide it for the Dragon corporation. Can their father-son connection be repaired in the midst of the ongoing dispute? On what the story is said to have evolved

How many seasons and episodes will Unstable contain on Netflix?

You can see all eight of the half-hour episodes of the show and finish the season in one go, as it's a bet that you won't be able to stop watching. The shorter run times have the advantage of being simple to complete, and with an intrusive storyline like this, it's definitely a win-win.

Who will be gracing the screen of the Unstable Netflix series?

John Owen Lowe, the actor's real-life son, plays Jackson alongside Rob Lowe in the series. The cast is completed by Sian Clifford, Aaron Branch, Emma Ferreira, Rachel Marsh, and Fred Armisen.

When will it be up for streaming?

On Thursday, March 30, 2023, Netflix will release the first eight episodes of Unstable.

