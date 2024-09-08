Unstoppable: Jennifer Lopez Channels Her Understanding Of ‘Complicated’ And ‘Dysfunctional’ Love Into Her Role

Jennifer Lopez channeled her real-life experiences into her latest film, Unstoppable, in which she plays Judy Robles, the mother of wrestler Anthony Robles.

The film is based on the inspiring true story of Anthony, who was born with one leg but went on to win an NCAA wrestling championship. Lopez appears alongside Jharrel Jerome, who plays Anthony, in a film about family dynamics, struggle, and perseverance as per PEOPLE.

At the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Lopez addressed the complicated dynamics that shape her character's life. In Unstoppable, she plays Judy Robles, who is navigating a difficult relationship with her husband and Anthony's stepfather, Rich, played by Bobby Cannavale. Lopez described the role as cathartic because she connected deeply with the character's emotional problems.

“Women who are moms get into relationships that can be difficult. You struggle with them, but you care about the person, you love the person,” Lopez said. Reflecting on her role, she said, “That’s those complicated dynamics about life that I understand really well.”

Lopez, a mother of twins Max and Emme, shared that the story could be relevant to many people, saying, “A lot of women and men, by the way, can relate to this. I don’t think anybody is exempt from experiencing these things at times.”

Lopez's portrayal of Judy delves into the complexities of her real-life relationship with Rich, who later becomes Anthony's stepfather. According to Lopez, Judy and Rich's relationship had genuine moments despite its dysfunction.

She said that at one point in their relationship, they were serious. He thought he was helping to raise Anthony, and there was something genuine between him and Judy, as complicated and dysfunctional as it was.

Lopez prepared for the role by having in-depth conversations with Judy Robles, which helped her understand the emotional complexities. She said that when Judy and she first spoke, she wanted to learn as much as she could about her true feelings and what had happened.

She said Judy was very open with her about her family dynamics and Lopez was open with her about her own struggles. These conversations helped her understand Judy's experiences on a personal level. She said that at the end of the day, you put a lot of yourself into these characters. You must identify something about them that you love, understand, and empathize with.

While Lopez found the role fulfilling, it was not without its challenges. The actress admitted that some scenes hit close to home. She said she struggled on set a couple of times.

The emotional intensity of the role prompted Lopez to reflect on her own life and relationships. She said that the experience changed her life. She also added that acting teaches you about yourself and allows you to learn new things. It was an important and beautiful experience.

Unstoppable is directed by William Goldenberg and produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, with Anthony Robles serving as both a producer and Jerome's stunt double. The film is based on the book Unstoppable, written by Anthony Robles and Austin Murphy.

The film, which was mostly filmed in early 2023, is scheduled to be released in theaters in December before becoming available on Amazon Prime Video.

