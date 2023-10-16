'Until you restart your computer...': The time Emma Stone revealed she got RICKROLLED; said it's the 'intent of never...'

Emma Stone, born on November 6, 1988, is an American actress renowned for her exceptional talent, versatility, and endearing charisma. With a career spanning over a decade, she has left an indelible mark on Hollywood. Stone rose to prominence with her captivating performances in films like Easy A, La La Land, and The Help, for which she won an Academy Award. Known for her distinct red hair and captivating green eyes, she has a natural ability to seamlessly transition between drama and comedy, making her one of the most sought-after and beloved actresses in the industry. Her journey through the world of entertainment has been marked by awards, accolades, and a down-to-earth, relatable personality that has earned her a dedicated fan base.

Rick Astley's famous Rickrolling

Back in 2018, La La Land star Emma Stone got candid about being Rick Rolled during her appearance on The Graham Norton Show. Norton exclaimed, “We’ve talked about this before on the radio and everything, this phenomenon of the rickrolling. I wasn’t going to bring it up but while you’re over there…”, instantly Stone interrupted. She said, “Okay, I didn’t want to, do you want to talk about that because I just was wondering if anyone else had ever gotten rickrolled.” Rick Astley chimed in adding, “We have a daughter and she’s 26 years old now and when that kind of started about 10 years ago, she literally sat me down on the couch and said, ‘You do realize it’s got nothing to do with you’.” Instantly, Stone shouted, “No”, as Astley continued, “I kind of thought she’s absolutely right, it doesn’t. It’s just a song somebody chose and therefore, I don’t own it anymore. It’s nothing to do with me. This is something else.”

Emma Stone explains being Rick Rolled

During the conversation, Stone shared how Rickrolling works adding, “You open an email and there’s a link to something and it’s like, ‘Oh click this link’, and then you click and basically a bunch of pop-ups comes up and then his face, it comes up as well. Then, it sings, ‘Never going to give you up’, and then until you restart your computer, it doesn’t stop.”

