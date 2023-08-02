Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child documentary: A transition from YouTuber to Boxer

Celebrity boxer and popular YouTuber, Jake Paul, is set to star in an episode of Netflix's Untold titled Jake Paul the Problem Child. This episode will delve into the pivotal switch he made from being a content creator to a renowned figure in the world of boxing entertainment. Known for taking on formidable opponents such as Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, and Ben Askren, Paul has left an indelible mark in the boxing arena. Now, his story is set to be unveiled through the documentary, shedding light on his brother Logan Paul's foray into boxing as well.

The episode details of Netflix's Untold

The highly anticipated episode titled Jake Paul the Problem Child promises an intimate look into the life and career of Jake Paul, the renowned YouTuber turned celebrity boxer. From his early days as a content creator to his rise in the world of boxing, the documentary explores the challenges and pivotal moments that led him to this remarkable transformation. It also delves into the intriguing trajectory of his brother Logan Paul's boxing journey. With its release on August 1, this Netflix documentary offers a captivating portrayal of resilience, determination, and the pursuit of one's true passion, revealing the untold aspects of Jake Paul's life and his impact on the world of entertainment and sports.

ALSO READ: Is KSI ready to join WWE along with Logan Paul? Here's what he said

Jake Paul's journey to embrace his identity

The documentary's trailer starts with Jake Paul greeting the viewers, describing himself as a "seashell collector" and a professional boxer. The montage showcases the Paul brothers during their days of vlogging and creating viral content. Jake Paul reveals that he felt unfulfilled with the content creation aspect of his life and found his true calling in boxing, where he felt alive and passionate.

Furthermore, the documentary features insights from renowned figures in the sports world such as Ariel Helwani, Tyson Fury, Mike Tyson, and Joe Rogan, who weigh in on the authenticity of Paul's boxing career. The trailer offers a glimpse into Jake Paul's journey of self-discovery and transformation.

Jake Paul's next challenge

The 26-year-old boxer is gearing up to face off against MMA star Nate Diaz. Securing a fight against Diaz, who has defeated notable opponents like Conor McGregor, wasn't an easy feat. Jake Paul started his professional boxing career in 2018 and secured victories, including one against YouTuber KSI's brother Deji Olatunji. With Jake Paul the Problem Child releasing on August 1, fans can expect to gain deeper insights into the lives of the Paul brothers.

Jake Paul the Problem Child promises to be an engaging and revealing episode, narrating the story of Jake Paul's evolution from a YouTuber to a prominent figure in the world of boxing. The documentary will provide a unique glimpse into the lives of the Paul brothers, sharing their triumphs, challenges, and aspirations. Don't miss the release on Netflix, August 1, to witness the untold journey of Jake Paul and his remarkable transformation as the "Problem Child" in the realm of boxing.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What happened at the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz first news conference? 4 Key takeaways you shouldn’t miss