'Untrue And Done In Bad Faith': Jonathan Van Ness Addresses Claims Of Abusive Behavior On Set Month After The Allegations

Disclaimer: This article contains mention of abusive behavior.

Queer Eye hairstylist Jonathan Van Ness has responded to accusations of abusive behavior on the set of the Netflix show.

In a March report from Rolling Stone, seven people who worked on Queer Eye claimed Van Ness was emotionally abusive, calling them a "monster" and a "nightmare."

One person described their outbursts as "intense and scary," comparing their behavior to a cartoon character. Another said Van Ness would lash out daily, blaming and targeting someone new each day.

Jonathan Van Ness addresses allegations of abusive behavior against them

After months of staying silent, Van Ness addressed these allegations in an interview on the "able Manners podcast. Van Ness said the story "isn't really based in reality" and that the article was mostly untrue and written with bad intentions.

However, they acknowledged times when they were stressed and might not have handled things well. Van Ness said during the podcast, “Even though I do believe that that article was overwhelmingly untrue and done in bad faith, there have obviously been times throughout my career where you’re stressed out, or I may have been elbow-deep in highlights and was like, ‘No, I can’t talk about that right now.'”

Advertisement

Jonathan Van Ness expresses questioning their nature

Van Ness explained that, as a survivor of abuse, the accusations hit them hard. They questioned themselves, wondering if they were a bad person.

They said, “I know that there were times where I could have been better. But I think also being a survivor of abuse and talking about everything that I’ve talked about, I internalized it so badly. I was like, ‘Oh my God, is it true? Like, am I really this bad person?’” The article made them slow down, withdraw, and focus on self-love and processing their feelings.

Van Ness shared that this introspection helped them understand and articulate their response. The expressed, “And then once I got done feeling it, I was able to get the language to be able to say what I just said. It just kind of paralyzed me.”

But eventually, they were able to express their thoughts and feelings about the situation.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: JoJo Siwa Flaunts Her New Winged Teddy Bear Tattoo In Honor Of Her Recent Album