Unveiling Jessica Alexander: The Actress Behind Vanessa in 'The Little Mermaid' Live-Action Movie!

With the release of 'The Little Mermaid' just around the corner, audiences are buzzing with excitement to witness the magical transformation of this beloved 1989 Disney animated film. As Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, and Javier Bardem take on iconic roles, there is one actress who shines in a pivotal character—Jessica Alexander as Vanessa. Let's delve into some fascinating details about Jessica, as she prepares to mesmerize audiences with her portrayal.

Born and raised in England

Jessica Alexander, born on July 19, 1999, hails from London, England. Her upbringing in the vibrant city undoubtedly contributed to her creative spirit and passion for the performing arts.

Early success in film and television

At the tender age of 14, Jessica landed her first acting role in Yorgos Lanthimos' short film "Necktie," released in 2013. This early experience paved the way for her promising career. Shortly after, she made her television debut in the 2018 Italian Disney Channel teen dramedy "Penny on M.A.R.S." as the character Lucy Carpenter, showcasing her versatility and talent.

A multifaceted talent

Jessica Alexander's abilities extend beyond acting. In 2018, she caught the eye of Select Model Management and embarked on a successful modeling career. She is currently signed with United Agents, Next Models, and Public Eye Communications, demonstrating her diverse range of skills and interests.

A Major Breakthrough

While Jessica has appeared in various independent films such as "Glasshouse," "A Banquet," and "Into the Deep," 'The Little Mermaid' marks her major debut in a U.S. feature film. With this significant role, she is poised to captivate audiences worldwide, leaving a lasting impression with her exceptional talent.

As 'The Little Mermaid' enchants moviegoers, keep an eye out for the remarkable performance of Jessica Alexander as Vanessa. Her upbringing, early successes, and multifaceted talents have laid the foundation for a brilliant career in the entertainment industry. With this major breakthrough, Jessica's star is on the rise, and audiences eagerly anticipate the depth and nuance she brings to the character. Prepare to be enthralled as Jessica Alexander brings Vanessa to life, adding her own unique touch to the captivating tale.

