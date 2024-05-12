Upcoming Joe Alwyn Movies To Look Out For Amid Taylor Swift's TTPD Confessions

Joe Alwyn is still not a big name in terms of starring in big movies, but he gained name during his relationship with superstar Taylor Swift. They broke up last year, but the time he spent with Swift created a buzz, for sure. Listeners of Swift's latest album The Tortured Poets Department rightly guessed that several tracks from the album allure their relationship.

The English actor, who made his debut in the war drama Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk has starred in multiple movies so far, like The Favourite, Boy Erased, Mary Queen of Scots, and Harriet. Let's talk about his upcoming movies.

Kinds of Kindness

This film marks Joe Alwyn’s second time pairing up with two-time Oscar winner Emma Stone after The Favourite. The Yorgos Lanthimos-directed film will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May, with a U.S. release on June 21.

Kinds of Kindness brings together three different stories. One talks about a man who is left with no other option and struggles to take charge of his own fate. Another follows a policeman dealing with the return of his wife, who went missing at sea and now seems like a totally different person. The third tale narrates about one woman who keeps searching for a person with some unique powers, who can convince her to become an amazing spiritual leader.

The rest of the cast of Kinds of Kindness include Academy Award nominees Willem Dafoe and Margaret Qualley, Jesse Plemons, Hong Chau, Mamoudou Athie, and Hunter Schafer.

Co-star Emma Stone, who is also Taylor Swift’s best friend during a press tour, hailed him.”I love Joe. We had to do some pretty dark stuff on this one, so it was extremely comforting to be with him because he’s one of the sweetest people you’ll ever meet.”

The Brutalist

Written and directed by Brady Corbet, The Brutalist is an upcoming drama film starring Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Joe Alwyn, Alessandro Nivola, Jonathan Hyde, and Guy Pearce. The movie was first announced in 2020. Then came COVID-19 and half of the stars were replaced.

The Brutalist will talk about World War II survivors László Toth and his wife Erzsébet’s lives as immigrants who came to America from war-torn Europe. László is a visionary architect, and he's not ready to see his life to changing again at the hands of a wealthy client.

“Amidst a revamped cycle of populism and prejudice in the 21st Century, The Brutalist is a film which celebrates the triumphs of the most daring and accomplished visionaries; our ancestors,” Corbet said in a September 2020 statement. “It is the project which is so far the closest to my heart and family history. I so look forward to reuniting with many of our closest collaborators, as well as some exciting new ones, to realize what we all anticipate to be a vital and urgent motion picture.”

Hamlet

This is a completely developing project, a modern-day adaptation of Shakespeare's Hamlet, set in London. Though nothing much is out, it was announced that Riz Ahmed will take the role of Prince Hamlet, Morfydd Clark as Ophelia, and Joe Alwyn as Laertes. In May 2022, Aneil Karia's name was announced as the director of the film. No release date has been announced.

