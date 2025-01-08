Upcoming Movies to Watch on OTT Platforms This Month (January 2025)
Explore the most anticipated movies arriving on OTT platforms this January, including thrilling dramas, heartwarming stories, and must-watch blockbusters.
January 2025 brings an exciting lineup of Hollywood movies premiering on popular OTT platforms. From thrilling dramas to inspiring true stories, these films promise something for everyone. Streaming on platforms like Max, Prime Video, and Disney+Hotstar, here are the highlights to watch this month.
1. The Front Room (On Max)
A24’s horror feature The Front Room, based on Susan Hill’s short story, kicks off the year. The movie follows a young couple expecting their first child, who reluctantly takes in an estranged and ailing stepmother.
Directed by Sam and Max Eggers, this marks their feature debut. The cast includes Brandy Norwood, Kathryn Hunter, and Andrew Burnap. With its chilling narrative, The Front Room is a must-watch for horror enthusiasts.
2. Mufasa: The Lion King (On Disney+Hotstar)
Barry Jenkins directs Mufasa: The Lion King, a prequel and sequel to Disney’s 2019 remake. This animated drama dives into the backstory of Mufasa while continuing Simba’s journey. The voice cast features returning stars like Donald Glover and Beyoncé, along with newcomers Aaron Pierre and Blue Ivy Carter.
3. A Different Man (On Max)
Sebastian Stan stars in A Different Man, a dark sci-fi drama by Aaron Schimberg. The movie portrays an actor who undergoes surgery to correct a facial deformity, only to face challenges when a popular actor with the same condition enters his life.
4. Blink Twice (On Prime Video)
Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut, Blink Twice, tells the story of a waitress (Naomi Ackie) who finds herself in a dangerous situation on a billionaire’s private island. Critics compared the thriller to Midsommar. This psychological drama is a compelling addition to Prime Video’s January lineup.
5. Unstoppable (On Prime Video)
Unstoppable recounts the true story of Anthony Robles, a wrestler born with one leg who defied odds to join Arizona State’s wrestling team. Jharrel Jerome stars as Robles, supported by Jennifer Lopez as his mother.
ALSO READ: 'It's Fake News': Austin Butler Reboot Rumors Scrapped By American Psycho Writer In The Most Brutal Way; READ