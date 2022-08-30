Upcoming Netflix movies and shows: What's new this week?

Netflix always keeps its fans entertained and hooked with its awesome shows and movies. If you are planning to stream mindblowing content, this week, then don't worry at all because there are many upcoming Netflix movies and shows that will make us spend our time happily. Let's take a look at what's streaming on Netflix this week.

August 29

Mighty Express - Netflix is going to release season 7 of Mighty Express on August 29.

Under Her Control - It is a Netflix movie about a woman who makes a strange arrangement with her boss.

August 30

Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul – Netflix is back with a great documentary on gambling that is a must-watch.

I Am A Killer: Season 3 - This crime-investigation series will be released on August 30 to blow your mind.

August 31

I Came By: It is a Netflix movie about an artist who discovers a secret that can put his life as well as the lives of his loved ones in danger.

Family Secrets: It is a Netflix series that shows how a couple's wedding day gets doomed when they begin unraveling the lies that connect both families.

September 1

This is a great day, as a lot of content is coming on Netflix on 1st September.

Fenced In- This is a Netflix movie about a man who wants to live a peaceful life and so he moves to the country, only to face another problem.

Liss Pereira: Adulting: This is a Netflix comedy that is a must-watch.

Love in the Villa - It is a movie that's about a woman who visits Verona after breaking up with her man, only to discover that her home has been double booked.

Off the Hook - This Netflix series is about two roommates who make a difficult decision - to not use the Internet for a month. How will they survive? Binge-watch this series on September 1 and find out for yourself.

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2 - Fans are awaiting the release of season 2 of this brilliant series. It is about a rabbit who vows to protect his city.

A Cinderella Story - This is the perfect modern adaptation of the fairy tale.

A Clockwork Orange

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy - This is about a man who wants to do something great before his father sells their family home, so he decides to plan an orgy.

A Knight’s Tale - Starring Heath Ledger, this is going to be one of the best movies on Netflix.

A Little Princess - Sara goes to boarding school as her father fights in WWI.

American Beauty - It follows a man who becomes hugely obsessed with a teenager.

Barbie Mermaid Power

The Bridges of Madison County - It is about a housewife who engages in an extra-marital affair.

Clueless

Despicable Me, Despicable Me 2 - This is one of the most-loved movies about Gru, his adopted kids, and minions.

Dolphin Tale 2 - Witness the tale of a dolphin.

Friday After Next - Two friends try for a job after an evil Santa steals their money.

He’s Just Not That Into You - Get ready to witness romance and comedy in this movie.

I Survived a Crime: Season 1 - Crime victims tell their stories.

If Beale Street Could Talk

The Italian Job

John Q - A man desperate to get surgery done on his child makes a plan of keeping a hospital ER hostage.

Just Friends - This is about best friends who reunite at Christmas.

Little Nicky

Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet

Next Friday

The Notebook - Childhood lovers get separated due to some situation, and later on, meet in life.

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Retribution

Road House

Save the Last Dance - This is about a girl who starts dating a boy and gets his help to get selected in the audition for Juilliard.

Scarface

Snow White & the Huntsman

Story Time Book: Read-Along: S1