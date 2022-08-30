Upcoming Netflix movies and shows: What's new this week?
Do you know what's releasing on Netflix this week? Here's the list of the best upcoming Netflix movies and shows that are must-watch.
Netflix always keeps its fans entertained and hooked with its awesome shows and movies. If you are planning to stream mindblowing content, this week, then don't worry at all because there are many upcoming Netflix movies and shows that will make us spend our time happily. Let's take a look at what's streaming on Netflix this week.
Upcoming Netflix movies and shows:
August 29
- Under Her Control - It is a Netflix movie about a woman who makes a strange arrangement with her boss.
- Mighty Express - Netflix is going to release season 7 of Mighty Express on August 29.
August 30
- I Am A Killer: Season 3 - This crime-investigation series will be released on August 30 to blow your mind.
- Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul – Netflix is back with a great documentary on gambling that is a must-watch.
August 31
- Club América vs Club América: This is a Netflix documentary that follows America's history, and the most winning soccer club in Mexico.
- Family Secrets: It is a Netflix series that shows how a couple's wedding day gets doomed when they begin unraveling the lies that connect both families.
- I Came By: It is a Netflix movie about an artist who discovers a secret that can put his life as well as the lives of his loved ones in danger.
September 1
- This is a great day, as a lot of content is coming on Netflix on 1st September.
- Fenced In- This is a Netflix movie about a man who wants to live a peaceful life and so he moves to the country, only to face another problem.
- Liss Pereira: Adulting: This is a Netflix comedy that is a must-watch.
- Love in the Villa - It is a movie that's about a woman who visits Verona after breaking up with her man, only to discover that her home has been double booked.
- Off the Hook - This Netflix series is about two roommates who make a difficult decision - to not use the Internet for a month. How will they survive? Binge-watch this series on September 1 and find out for yourself.
- Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2 - Fans are awaiting the release of season 2 of this brilliant series. It is about a rabbit who vows to protect his city.
- A Cinderella Story - This is the perfect modern adaptation of the fairy tale.
- A Clockwork Orange
- A Good Old Fashioned Orgy - This is about a man who wants to do something great before his father sells their family home, so he decides to plan an orgy.
- A Knight’s Tale - Starring Heath Ledger, this is going to be one of the best movies on Netflix.
- A Little Princess - Sara goes to boarding school as her father fights in WWI.
- American Beauty - It follows a man who becomes hugely obsessed with a teenager.
- Barbie Mermaid Power
- The Bridges of Madison County - It is about a housewife who engages in an extra-marital affair.
- Clueless
- Despicable Me, Despicable Me 2 - This is one of the most-loved movies about Gru, his adopted kids, and minions.
- Dolphin Tale 2 - Witness the tale of a dolphin.
- Friday After Next - Two friends try for a job after an evil Santa steals their money.
- He’s Just Not That Into You - Get ready to witness romance and comedy in this movie.
- I Survived a Crime: Season 1 - Crime victims tell their stories.
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- The Italian Job
- John Q - A man desperate to get surgery done on his child makes a plan of keeping a hospital ER hostage.
- Just Friends - This is about best friends who reunite at Christmas.
- Little Nicky
- Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet
- Next Friday
- The Notebook - Childhood lovers get separated due to some situation, and later on, meet in life.
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil: Apocalypse
- Resident Evil: Retribution
- Road House
- Save the Last Dance - This is about a girl who starts dating a boy and gets his help to get selected in the audition for Juilliard.
- Scarface
- Snow White & the Huntsman
- Story Time Book: Read-Along: S1
- This Is 40 - How married life is when the couple is 40? This movie shows how a married couple deals with each other when they turn 40.
September 2
- Buy My House - Watch house owners pitching their properties to real estate agents.
- Dated and Related - This is a reality-based dating show wherein siblings help each other find their true love.
- Devil in Ohio - When a psychiatrist starts examining a patient who has escaped a cult, he doesn't know what difficulty he is up for.
- Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2 - Watch the fantastic lives of Bollywood Wives in this series.
- Fakes - As the name suggests, this is about teenagers who create fake IDs.
- The Festival of Troubadours - What will happen when a musician who often travels reunites with his son? Watch this movie and see for yourself!
- Ivy + Bean
- Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go
- Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance
- You’re Nothing Special
September 3
- Little Women
This was the list of upcoming Netflix shows and movies. Watch these amazing shows and movies on Netflix and enjoy your time.
