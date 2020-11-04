US Election 2020: Chrissy Teigen says 'Remember to breathe and look at puppy photos' amid election anxiety

While the entire world is waiting with anxious curiosity as to who will be the next President of the United States, Chrissy Teigen has some humbling advice on how to relieve election anxiety.

Chrissy Teigen recently made her first public appearance post her pregnancy loss at the Philadelphia campaign rally for Sen. Kamala Harris. Chrissy joined John Legend on stage during his heartfelt performance along with their two children Luna, 4 and Miles, 2. Talking about her experience on attending the rally along with some sound advice to give amid the anxiety for US elections 2020 results, Teigen took to her Instagram page and posted a video from her Philadelphia appearance.

"I had no idea what to do but it was an honour to be able to support Kamala and Joe in Philly. HI EVERYONE. Here we go. Remember to breathe and look at puppy photos every once in a while. It’s gonna be a long night," the 34-year-old wrote as her caption. Moreover, Chrissy further quipped on Twitter, "Heading home from the Philly rally. Not showering off my Kamala hug. I’m not even sure if we hugged honestly I was very in awe but not showering either way. Anyone else’s entire body also hurt?? I’m so nervous," and added, "All I could muster was “hi everyone!” This mouth of mine and that’s all I could do. An honour to be in Philly to support Kamala and Joe."

Teigen also had an interesting, hilarious analogy to give while comparing fears of Donald Trump losing and Joe Biden losing. "It’s insane what *our* fears are if we lose, compared to their fears if Biden wins. like we will prob all die or be handmaids and they’re worried about bathroom safety," Chrissy joked on Twitter. Moreover, Teigen shared some funny videos on how her family is doing during the chaotic US elections.

Check out Chrissy Teigen's advice on election anxiety

