US Election 2020: Elizabeth Banks, Jimmy Kimmel, Padma Lakshmi’s tweets on #ElectionAnxiety will make you LOL

Celebrities are just like us! Like teh rest of the US citizens, Hollywood stars are glued to their screens watching US Election 2020 coverage, and the #ElectionDayAnxiety is real. Scroll down to see celeb tweets that will definitely make you laugh.

American citizens are incredibly anxious tonight while watching the Election Day coverage and they are not the only ones. Celebs have also been letting fans know that they’re feeling that way too. All of the television networks are covering the results as they come in from each state and predictions are being made for who will win the electoral votes from across the country.

Meanwhile, stars are tweeting about what they are doing while waiting for the election results and some other celebs are encouraging fans to make sure they vote in areas that are still open for voting. We’ve gathered some of the best tweets and posts from celebrities that will be super relatable for you if you’re currently watching the US Election coverage.

This is like being awake during your own surgery. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 4, 2020

honestly i've had less anxiety waiting on the results of a pregnancy test — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) November 3, 2020

I’m just pacing back and forth. At least I’m burning off the gallon of ice cream I just ate. #ElectionNight — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) November 4, 2020

#ElectionDay: If you woke up feeling anxious today, you are not alone. But we will get through this and experience better days ahead. — COMMON (@common) November 3, 2020

Me watching results come in from Dekalb & Fulton counties in Georgia: pic.twitter.com/UgBQCreMp0 — Padma "Did You Vote Yet?" Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) November 4, 2020

