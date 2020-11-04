US Election Day 2020: Kanye West REVEALS he has voted for himself as write in option

Kanye West has revealed that he has voted for the first time at the presidential elections. Read on for further details.

It’s time for the presidential elections in the US and the media is abuzz with news about the same. The votes are going to decide whether or not the current President Donald Trump will return to power at the White House. Numerous netizens and celebs alike have shown support towards their favourite candidates on social media ahead of casting the votes. Apart from Trump and Joe Biden, there are also third-party or independent candidates like that of rapper Kanye West.

The 43-year old, who also happens to be a fashion designer, has revealed that he has voted for himself at the presidential election. Yes, you heard it right. West has even shared a video of himself while submitting the ballot on social media. For the unversed, he has voted for himself as a write-in option. Sharing the same, the rapper writes, “Keep believing Kayne 2020. Thank you Jesus Christ.” He has shared yet another video while stating that it is the first vote of his life.

Check out the videos below:

KEEP BELIEVING KANYE 2020 Thank you Jesus Christ pic.twitter.com/OgFDGOCAOp — ye (kanyewest) November 3, 2020

The first vote of my life We are here to serve We pray for every servant leader in the world pic.twitter.com/UWSrKslCt1 — ye (kanyewest) November 3, 2020

Apart from his own name, Kanye West also wrote the name of Michelle Tidball, his running-mate. For the unversed, the rapper happens to be an independent candidate and has been running under what is called the Birthday Party. Reports suggest that he registered to vote in the month of July this year. A few weeks ago, West grabbed headlines after an interview in which he stated that he was inspired by God to run for the position of the President.

