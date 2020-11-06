  1. Home
  2. entertainment

US Election: Georgia ‘remains too close to call’; State to recount votes despite no evidence of ballot fraud

Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has confirmed that all the votes in Georgia will be recounted since its still “close to call.” Read ahead for details.
16249 reads Mumbai
US Election: Georgia ‘remains too close to call’; State to recount votesUS Election: Georgia ‘remains too close to call’; State to recount votes despite no evidence of ballot fraud
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The state of Georgia is declaring that it’s too close to call. Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said on Friday (November 6) via USA Today that the state would have a recount because of the slim election margin. “Right now, Georgia remains too close to call. There will be a recount,” he confirmed.

Candidates can request a recount under Georgia state law if the margin of victory is less than 0.5%. Joe Biden gained a small lead over President Donald Trump early on Friday morning by about 1,100 votes at press time. “We are literally looking at a margin of less than a large high school,” said Georgia’s voting system implementation manager Gabriel Sterling. And despite unfounded claims made by the President, there is no evidence of any ballot irregularities. “We’re not seeing any widespread irregularities,” he added.

 

In case you missed it, President Donald Trump has been claiming that the election “is being stolen from him.” During a speech at the White House yesterday, Trump made it seem like people are still voting, but what was happening was that states were just counting votes that were already cast during the legal voting period. The speech was made just hours after Trump falsely claimed that the Democrats are trying to steal the election.

 

ALSO READ: Donald Trump claims he’s won US Elections; Says if he doesn’t win it would be a ‘fraud on the American public’

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :USA Today, Getty Images

You may like these
Jennifer Aniston reveals her 'mood' amid tension of 2020 US Election result with Reese Witherspoon's help
Cardi B smokes 3 cigarettes at once while watching US Election coverage; Fans relate to the WAP singer
Joe Biden breaks Barack Obama’s record of popular votes; Makes history with most votes in a US Election ever
Kim Kardashian voted for Donald Trump in US Elections? Her now deleted selfie hints she voted for Republicans
US Election 2020: Elizabeth Banks, Jimmy Kimmel, Padma Lakshmi’s tweets on #ElectionAnxiety will make you LOL
Lil Wayne’s girlfriend Denise Bidot broke up with the rapper for endorsing Donald Trump in the US Elections?
Anonymous 1 hour ago

Good heavens, will this ever end? Can Pennsylvania please come through already?!

close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement