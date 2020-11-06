US Election: Georgia ‘remains too close to call’; State to recount votes despite no evidence of ballot fraud

Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has confirmed that all the votes in Georgia will be recounted since its still “close to call.” Read ahead for details.

The state of Georgia is declaring that it’s too close to call. Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said on Friday (November 6) via USA Today that the state would have a recount because of the slim election margin. “Right now, Georgia remains too close to call. There will be a recount,” he confirmed.

Candidates can request a recount under Georgia state law if the margin of victory is less than 0.5%. Joe Biden gained a small lead over President Donald Trump early on Friday morning by about 1,100 votes at press time. “We are literally looking at a margin of less than a large high school,” said Georgia’s voting system implementation manager Gabriel Sterling. And despite unfounded claims made by the President, there is no evidence of any ballot irregularities. “We’re not seeing any widespread irregularities,” he added.

In case you missed it, President Donald Trump has been claiming that the election “is being stolen from him.” During a speech at the White House yesterday, Trump made it seem like people are still voting, but what was happening was that states were just counting votes that were already cast during the legal voting period. The speech was made just hours after Trump falsely claimed that the Democrats are trying to steal the election.

