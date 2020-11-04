US Election Result 2020: Kanye accepts defeat? Announces running in 2024; Fans think Kim K didn't vote for him

With the US Election Result 2020 underway, Kanye West took to Twitter to announce that he will be running for President in 2024. Meanwhile, fans are convinced that Kim Kardashian did not vote for Kanye this year.

Going by Kanye West's latest tweet, it seems like the rapper has accepted defeat at the US Elections this year. The international artist had announced he was running for the POTUS 2020 earlier this summer. With a meltdown during his first rally and the controversies unfolding then on, Kanye constantly made the headlines for various reasons. Now that the votes have been cast and counting underway, Kanye's stand doesn't look strong. The results suggest that a neck-to-neck competition between Joe Biden or Donald Trump.

Taking to Twitter, Kanye shared a photo with the 2020 Election results map behind him featuring patches of red and blue (Republican and Democratic) denoting the voting result in each state. The rapper shared the photo and revealed he will contest for the President of the United States in 2024. "WELP KANYE 2024," his tweet read.

Check out Kanye West's tweet below:

Meanwhile, Twitter is convinced that Kim Kardashian did not vote for her husband this year. The reality show star took to the social media platform to reveal that she had voted. She did not endorse a candidate. However, fans were quick to notice that she has been inclined towards Biden-Harris.

Fans pointed out that she has liked a rapper Kid Cudi's tweet endorsing Joe Biden. She also retweeted Democratic vice presidential contender Kamala Harris' message on Twitter. Check out a few fan tweets who believe that Kim chose Joe over Kanye for President.

I VOTED!!!! Did you?!?! If you are in line when the hours of operation close at the polls, they are required to stay open and allow you to vote, so do not get out of line. pic.twitter.com/QXsU4JPdCw — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 4, 2020

For Biden right ? Not Kanye — Positions (@moonlighttsouls) November 4, 2020

I don’t think she voted for husband. Most wives that support their husbands promote them. She doesn’t promote him in this venture — Barbara Stacks (@homes4ubarbara) November 4, 2020

Who do you think will win the US Elections 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

