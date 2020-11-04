US Elections 2020: Lady Gaga's father supports Donald Trump despite his provocative remark about his daughter

While Lady Gaga has been actively showing her support to Joe Biden to win the US Elections 2020, her father Joe Germanotta is instead supporting Donald Trump. Check out his tweets below.

Lady Gaga's social media is proof enough as to who she voted for at the US Elections 2020, joining the likes of Beyonce and Taylor Swift. The 34-year-old singer has actively been supporting Joe Biden and even joined him during his Pittsburgh rally event recently where she spoke about how women, men with daughters and sisters and mothers can now vote against Donald Trump.

"A man who believes his fame gives him the right to grab one of your daughters, or sisters or mothers or wives by any part of their body," Gaga shared while talking about the current US President via People. Taking a dig at Gaga was Trump himself during his Avoca, Pennsylvania rally as he stated, "Now he's [Biden] got Lady Gaga. Lady Gaga — is not too good. I could tell you plenty of stories. I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga. I know a lot of stories about Lady Gaga."

Trump's 'provocative remarks may have slipped Gaga's father Joe Germanotta's mind as he took to Twitter to offer his support to the US President. "@realDonaldTrump 2020," Germanotta tweeted and added as an explanation, "You may have noticed my political and spiritual beliefs are different. Liberty and freedom of choice would not be political."

Check out Lady Gaga's father Joe Germanotta supporting Donald Trump at the US Elections 2020 below:

You may have noticed my political and spiritual beliefs are different. liberty and freedom of choice would not be political. — Joe Germanotta (@germanottajoe) November 4, 2020

