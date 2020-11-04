US Elections 2020: Meghan Markle becomes first modern royal to vote, Duchess 'eagerly awaiting' results

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have now moved to the US, are eligible to participate and Meghan made sure to make her vote count in the 2020 US elections.

In the run-up to the US election 2020 results, the competition is heating up. Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donal Trump are battling it out as fight for 270 gets intense. The US elections this year has seen the highest participation this year despite the coronavirus pandemic looming large. A host of Hollywood celebrities are responsible for urging their fans and citizens to vote and have openly voiced their support.

One such personality is Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. As per latest report, Meghan has become the first modern royal to cast her vote in elections. As is protocol, members of the royal family are expected to stay neutral and not participate in UK's elections. However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who have now moved to the US, are eligible to participate and Meghan made sure to make her vote count.

According to a report in New York Post, Meghan cast her vote early via mail-in ballot. A source close to the couple told People that Meghan “is voting in this election" and that the Duchess is also 'eagerly awaiting' results. "They have taken a keen interest in this election and I’m sure they are eagerly awaiting the outcome," the source revealed to the portal.

Meghan has time and again urged citizens to cast their vote. Appearing on the ABC special for the annual Time100 issue in September, Meghan said, "Every four years, we're told, 'This is the most important election of our lifetime.' But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action, and our voices are heard."

ALSO READ: Trump or Joe Biden? Astrology predicts the next US president of the United States

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×