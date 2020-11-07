US Elections 2020: Priyanka Chopra, Jennifer Aniston, Sophie Turner celebrate as Joe Biden elected President

From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jennifer Aniston, Sophie Turner to Jennifer Lopez, everyone is seen celebrating Joe Biden's win in the US elections.

The Hollywood stars and celebrities are cheering on loud for the new President of the United States of America, Joe Biden. From Jonas, Jennifer Aniston, Sophie Turner to Jennifer Lopez, everyone is seen celebrating Joe Biden's win in the US elections 2020. The Democratic Party candidate, Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in a close battle for the presidency of the United States of America. A jubilant Jennifer Lopez shared a video of her dancing on her Instagram handle. The singer wrote in her caption, "#SHMOOD! PRESIDENT BIDEN!!!!!!! VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS!!!!!!"

Further moving on to other celebs who reacted to Joe Biden's win in the 2020 US elections, global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a picture from her television about Joe Biden win and Kamala Harris becoming the first woman Vice President of America. The former beauty queen wrote in her Instagram post, "America spoke in record breaking numbers and the verdict is in... EVERY VOTE counts. I applaud everyone who voted in what was such a powerful display of how a democracy should function. It was amazing to witness this election in the US. Congrats to the President Elect @joebiden and Vice President elect @kamalaharris, the first woman VP! Dream Big girls! Anything can happen!! #DemocracyRocks. Congratulations America." Filmmaker Jordan Peele also shared an interesting post on his Instagram handle.

Jordon wrote in his post, "What a day to be alive. #CommentsByCelebs." Jennifer Aniston shared a picture from her super hit show Friends. The photo sees her as the character Rachel Green. Sophie Turner cheered for Joe Biden with a glass of juice in her hand. Mindy Kaling also reacted to Joe Biden's win. She wrote in her caption, "Crying and holding my daughter, “look baby, she looks like us,” as Kaling shared a picture of Kamala Harris. Miley Cyrus reacted by saying she is thankful for Joe Biden's service and is looking forward to living under his leadership for the next four years.

