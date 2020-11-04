US Elections 2020: Selena Gomez stresses on IMPORTANCE of voting as Joe Biden, Donald Trump fight for POTUS

Ahead of the final day of voting in the US, Selena Gomez took to her Instagram to explain the importance of voting. Here's what she said.

It is D-Day for the United States as the voting process concludes and the world will know who be the next President of the country. Hours before the final day of voting ended, Selena Gomez took to her Instagram Stories and explained the importance of voting. The singer began by acknowledging the many voters who cast their votes. However, she targetted those who haven't voted and urged them to cast their vote. She suggested to either cast the vote using the mail-in ballot, like she voted, or step out and vote.

"Hey guys, I know that many of you have voted, and I’m so proud, and I’m so happy that you did, but there is plenty of other people who haven’t, and I think they don’t plan to," she said. "Please don't use mail-in ballot. Please vote in person at this point if you can, especially in my hometown like Texas and Pennsylvania and Florida. Your voice matters," the Boyfriend singer said.

"So many people think that it doesn't matter, but other elections have been this close before so you have to understand that your voice does matter and it's so important," Selena stressed adding, "I’m just so thankful that you guys are listening, and I hope that you can get out there and do everything that you can. Please, please vote in person."

Previously, Selena confessed that she couldn't cast her vote in the last elections due to her mental health issues. Read all about it in the link below.

Credits :Instagram

