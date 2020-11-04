US Elections Result 2020: Kanye West scores THESE many votes across 12 states in the first run for President
Kanye West ran for the United States of America's President for the first time. The rapper announced his nomination as an independent candidate in July. While the numbers are showing a close fight between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, there were a number of people who voted for the international artist for President. According to Deadline, about 60,000 people across 12 states voted for Kanye this year. At the time of reporting, the international publication narrowed down the exact number of votes to 59,781 votes.
The number has the chances of surpassing the 60,000-mark for counting is still underway. The highest number of voters for the rapper at the time of reporting came from Tennessee. He received 10,188 votes. Meanwhile, Variety notes that Kanye made into the ballot in a few states for he missed out for reasons like filing deadlines or failing to garner enough valid signatures.
Associated Press revealed the number of votes Kanye received from the states he was listed in. Check it out below:
Arkansas: 4040
Colorado: 6,127
Idaho: 3092
Iowa: 3,197
Kentucky: 6,259
Louisiana: 4,894
Minnesota: 7654
Mississippi: 3,117
Oklahoma: 5,590
Tennessee: 10,195
Utah: 4,311
Vermont: 1,255
These updates come hours after Kanye appears to have conceded the 2020 presidential elections. He took to Twitter to share an image of himself standing in front of the US map with the indication of the results. He shared the picture and announced he will be running for president in 2024. Read all about it in the link below.
ALSO READ: US Election Result 2020: Kanye accepts defeat? Announces running in 2024; Fans think Kim K didn't vote for him