US Elections Result 2020: Kanye West scores THESE many votes across 12 states in the first run for President

US Elections Result 2020 are underway and the number of votes for Kanye West has been revealed. The international artist ran for the president for the first time.

Kanye West ran for the United States of America's President for the first time. The rapper announced his nomination as an independent candidate in July. While the numbers are showing a close fight between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, there were a number of people who voted for the international artist for President. According to Deadline, about 60,000 people across 12 states voted for Kanye this year. At the time of reporting, the international publication narrowed down the exact number of votes to 59,781 votes.

The number has the chances of surpassing the 60,000-mark for counting is still underway. The highest number of voters for the rapper at the time of reporting came from Tennessee. He received 10,188 votes. Meanwhile, Variety notes that Kanye made into the ballot in a few states for he missed out for reasons like filing deadlines or failing to garner enough valid signatures.

Associated Press revealed the number of votes Kanye received from the states he was listed in. Check it out below:

Arkansas: 4040

Colorado: 6,127

Idaho: 3092

Iowa: 3,197

Kentucky: 6,259

Louisiana: 4,894

Minnesota: 7654

Mississippi: 3,117

Oklahoma: 5,590

Tennessee: 10,195

Utah: 4,311

Vermont: 1,255

These updates come hours after Kanye appears to have conceded the 2020 presidential elections. He took to Twitter to share an image of himself standing in front of the US map with the indication of the results. He shared the picture and announced he will be running for president in 2024. Read all about it in the link below.

ALSO READ: US Election Result 2020: Kanye accepts defeat? Announces running in 2024; Fans think Kim K didn't vote for him

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×